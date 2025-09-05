Georgia Senators Warnock and Ossoff call for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign

WASHINGTON D.C. — After a fiery congressional hearing, both of Georgia’s U.S. senators are now calling for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said Kennedy’s recent dismissal of CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez and his changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations have undermined public trust.

“Not only do I think he’s unqualified, but he’s proven to be dangerous and completely unserious,” Warnock said. In a separate statement, he added, “It is abundantly clear that Secretary Kennedy is unfit for this position.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff also issued a call for Kennedy to resign, saying his leadership threatens the CDC’s credibility.

The Department of Health and Human Services pushed back against those criticisms. In a statement, an HHS spokesman said, “The CDC has been broken for a long time and restoring it as the world’s most trusted guardian of public health will take sustained reform and more personnel changes.”

It remains unclear whether Kennedy will step aside, but the controversy ensures continued scrutiny of the CDC’s leadership.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story