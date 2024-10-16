Former First Lady Michelle Obama to hold get out the vote event in Atlanta ahead of the election

ATLANTA — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to visit Georgia to encourage voter participation just about a week from the 2024 election.

Obama founded the nonpartisan voter outreach initiative “When We All Vote” in 2018 and is planning to headline a rally for the organization on Oct. 29 in Atlanta.

Organizers emphasize that the event is nonpartisan and not specifically for Vice President Kamala Harris, although Obama has in the past urged Democratic voters to take action in elections.

In another reflection of Georgia’s importance in this election cycle, former President Donald Trump will also return to the state soon.

Trump held a rally in Cobb County on Tuesday night, where he highlighted immigration and border issues as even more pressing than inflation.

Trump is scheduled to make another campaign stop in Duluth next week. He is also expected in Michigan and Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is anticipated to hold a rally in Atlanta on Saturday as well.