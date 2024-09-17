Politics

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump, governor says

Election 2024 Trump Police drive in to the Mar-a-Lago estate of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, one day after an apparent assassination attempt, in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — (AP) — Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis told reporters that the “suspect is believed to have committed state law violations." DeSantis' announcement comes a day after Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes.

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said. He was arrested in a neighboring county.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

