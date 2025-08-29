Federal judge to hear Lisa Cook’s challenge to firing from Federal Reserve Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge is set to hear arguments this morning in a case brought by Federal Reserve Governor and Georgia native Lisa Cook, who is suing the White House after being terminated from her position.

Cook’s legal team has filed for an emergency temporary restraining order to block President Donald Trump from removing her from the central bank’s board. At issue is whether the president has the authority to fire a Federal Reserve governor without just cause.

Legal analyst Jessica Levinson said the law provides strong protections for Fed board members.

“A Fed board member can’t be fired by a president without just cause,” Levinson explained. “And she’s saying an accusation of mortgage fraud is not enough; that more needs to be shown in order to satisfy that malfeasance bucket.”

The White House has pointed to allegations that Cook committed mortgage fraud in 2021 involving two properties, including one in Atlanta. Cook denies the claims, calling the firing “without any factual or legal basis.”

The judge’s ruling on the restraining order will decide whether Cook can remain on the Federal Reserve Board while her lawsuit moves forward.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story