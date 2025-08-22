FBI searches home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI is searching the Maryland home of John Bolton, who served in President Donald Trump's first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. Bolton was not detained and has not been charged with any crimes, the person said.

Messages left with a spokesperson for Bolton and the White House were not immediately returned. A lawyer who has represented Bolton had no immediate comment Friday.

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months and clashed with him over Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea. He faced scrutiny during the first Trump administration over a book he wrote about his time in government that officials argued disclosed classified information, but the Justice Department in 2021 abandoned its lawsuit and dropped a separate grand jury investigation.

On his first day back in office this year, Trump, a Republican, revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton. Bolton was also among a trio of former Trump officials whose security details were canceled by Trump earlier this year.

