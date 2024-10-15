County boards in Georgia must certify election results, superior court judge rules

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ruled that county election board members must vote to certify election results, regardless of any suspicions of fraud, as dictated by Georgia law.

Some allies of former President Donald Trump suggested that board members could refuse certification if misconduct was suspected, but the ruling clarified board members lack the authority to do so.

Channel 2 Action News observed proceedings earlier this month where attorneys for Fulton County Election Board member Julie Adams argued she should have the power to decide against certifying results or partial ballots.

However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected that notion in a written ruling.

“If election superintendents were ready to play investigator, prosecutor, jury, and judge, Georgia voters would be silenced. Our Constitution and our Election Code do not allow for that to happen,” the judge wrote in his decision.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shared his thoughts on the ruling.

“Our reaction is we have always believed everyone should follow the law and follow the constitution. That’s an American value, and I think it’s important that it was affirmed in the judicial system,” Raffensperger said.

McBurney noted that board members concerned about miscounts should report their concerns to prosecutors, but those concerns should not delay election certification.