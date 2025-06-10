Politics

Correspondent Terry Moran out at ABC News, two days after suspension over Stephen Miller post

By DAVID BAUDER
US Media ABC Moran FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (Nick Ut/AP)
By DAVID BAUDER

Correspondent Terry Moran is out at ABC News, two days after the organization suspended its correspondent for a social media post that called Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a "world class hater."

The network said Tuesday that it was at the end of its contract with Moran “and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies —we have made the decision not to renew.”

The Trump administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance, quickly condemned Moran for his late-night X post criticizing Miller, which was swiftly deleted.

Moran had interviewed President Donald Trump only a few weeks ago. He said in his X post that the president was also a hater, but that his hatred was in service of his own glorification.

But for Miller, Moran said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

