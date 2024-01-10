Politics

Christie tells allies he plans to make major announcement at New Hampshire town hall, AP source says

By STEVE PEOPLES and JILL COLVIN

Election 2024 Christie Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town hall campaign event at Mitchell Hill BBQ Grill and Brew, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

By STEVE PEOPLES and JILL COLVIN

Republican presidential contender Chris Christie has notified key allies that he plans to make a major announcement at a campaign stop Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the former New Jersey governor’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

It's unclear what the announcement might be, but Christie has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.

Christie is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!