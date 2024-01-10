Christie tells allies he plans to make major announcement at New Hampshire town hall, AP source says

Republican presidential contender Chris Christie has notified key allies that he plans to make a major announcement at a campaign stop Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the former New Jersey governor’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

It's unclear what the announcement might be, but Christie has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.

Christie is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham at 5 p.m.

