Politics

Biden said he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact emergency response

Biden President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast.

A North Carolina County that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported earlier Sunday that 30 people were killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!