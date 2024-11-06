Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Williams wins reelection to US House in Texas' 25th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Republican Rep. Roger Williams won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House from Texas' 25th Congressional District. Williams won his seventh term in a district that stretches from part of Fort Worth into rural West Texas. The car dealer chairs the House Committee on Small Business. In 2017, Williams was one of several lawmakers practicing for the congressional baseball game when a gunman attacked. He suffered an ankle injury when diving for cover but was not shot. One of Williams’ staffers was among the wounded.

