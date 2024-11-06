Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Janice Schakowsky wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 9th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Schakowsky, 80, has focused on healthcare and issues affecting senior citizens in recent years. A former Illinois state legislator and onetime public school teacher, she was first elected to Congress in 1998. She defeated 27-year-old Republican Seth Allen Cohen, who served in the U.S. Marines. The heavily Democratic district includes Chicago neighborhoods along Lake Michigan and mix of wealthy and middle-class suburbs north and northwest of the city. The Associated Press declared Schakowsky the winner at 9:07 p.m. EST.

