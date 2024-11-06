AP Race Call: Republican Greg Murphy wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District

Politics

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Greg Murphy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Murphy faced only a Libertarian candidate in his bid for another term representing the 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from south-central rural counties to the Outer Banks and includes the Marine Corps installation Camp Lejeune. Murphy is a urologist and former state House member who first came to Congress by winning a special election in 2019 to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. Murphy is a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. The Associated Press declared Murphy the winner at 8:50 p.m. EST.

