AP Race Call: Republican Tony Wied wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Tony Wied won election to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday, holding the seat for his party. Wied won the backing of former President Donald Trump and defeated Democrat Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician who had sued to overturn Wisconsin's abortion ban. Lyerly tried to make the race about abortion, but Wied prevailed in the heavily Republican district. The seat was vacant after the surprise resignation earlier this year of Republican Mike Gallagher. Wied is the former owner of a chain of gas stations. This was his first race for public office. The Associated Press declared Wied the winner at 11:54 p.m. EST.

