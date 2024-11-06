Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Russell Fry wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Russell Fry won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. Fry was first elected in 2022 to serve the 7th District, which stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence. A former member of the state House, Fry

defeated then-Rep. Tom Rice

after the incumbent voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump endorsed Fry. Fry did not face a primary challenge this cycle and defeated Democrat Mal Hyman, a professor of economics, in the general election. The Associated Press declared Fry the winner at 8:52 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!