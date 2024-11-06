AP Race Call: Republican David Kustoff wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. David Kustoff won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Kustoff clinched a fifth term in Congress for the 8th District in western Tennessee, which stretches into a sliver of Memphis and its suburbs. The Germantown incumbent defeated Democrat Sarah Freeman. Kustoff served as U.S. attorney for west Tennessee from 2006 to 2008. His office prosecuted the Tennessee Waltz political corruption cases, which resulted in guilty pleas or convictions for 12 defendants, including former state Sen. John Ford. Kustoff serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means. The Associated Press declared Kustoff the winner at 8:50 p.m. EST.

