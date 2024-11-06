Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Glenn Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Thompson, 65, was running for a ninth term in his heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. Thompson beat Democrat Zach Womer. Thompson, who has served as House Agriculture Committee chairman, was first elected in 2008. The Associated Press declared Thompson the winner at 9:30 p.m. EST.

