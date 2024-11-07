Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Abraham Hamadeh wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Abraham Hamadeh won election to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Wednesday. He defeated Democrat Gregory Whitten. Hamadeh is endorsed by presidential nominee Donald Trump and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake. He will represent a region that includes suburbs north and west of Phoenix. He’ll be succeeding Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is a staunch Trump supporter and decided not to run for reelection to the state's 8th District seat. The Associated Press declared Hamadeh the winner at 8:58 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!