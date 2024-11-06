Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Guy Reschenthaler wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Reschenthaler, 41, was running for a fourth term in his Republican-leaning district in southwestern Pennsylvania. Reschenthaler defeated Democrat Chris Dziados. Reschenthaler, a former state lawmaker and U.S. Navy lawyer, was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Reschenthaler the winner at 10:05 p.m. EST.

