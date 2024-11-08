Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Thursday. Brownley, who previously served in the state Assembly for six years, was first elected to the House in 2012. Before her political career, she worked in marketing and sales. Brownley's district comprises a small part of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County, including the cities of Oxnard, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark. She defeated Republican Michael Koslow. The Associated Press declared Brownley the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

