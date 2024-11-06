AP Race Call: Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Don Beyer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Beyer won his sixth term after defeating Republican Jerry Torres and two independent candidates. Beyer, a former lieutenant governor and ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, won each of his five previous congressional elections with at least 63% of the vote. The 8th District includes the inner suburbs of the nation's capital, including Arlington County and Alexandria, and is one of Virginia's most reliably Democratic districts. The Associated Press declared Beyer the winner at 8:13 p.m. EST.

