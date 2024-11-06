Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Carey wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 15th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Carey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. It was the third time since 2021 that the former coal lobbyist has won Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Carey was first elected in a special election triggered by Republican Steve Stivers' resignation. Voters returned him to Washington for a full two-year term the next year. This year, Carey defeated Democratic state Rep. Adam Miller. Miller is a former public school teacher and district general counsel, as well as an Army combat veteran. The Associated Press declared Carey the winner at 10:28 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!