Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Mark Takano won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Monday. Takano defeated Republican David Serpa. The congressman is a long-time incumbent, the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and also sits on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Takano was previously a classroom teacher and a community college trustee. The 39th Congressional District covers communities in Riverside County southeast of Los Angeles. The Associated Press declared Takano the winner at 9:08 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!