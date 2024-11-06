Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Marlin Stutzman wins election to U.S. House in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Marlin Stutzman won election to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. Stutzman, who previously held the seat from 2010 to 2017, reclaimed it with a win over educator and nonprofit executive Kiley Adolph, a Democrat. Stutzman succeeds Rep. Jim Banks, who was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Indiana. Stutzman, who owns a farming operation and trucking company, called for reining in federal spending, which he said is driving up inflation. On immigration, he wants the U.S.-Mexico border wall completed and he supports abolishing the U.S. Education Department. The Associated Press declared Stutzman the winner at 7:41 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

