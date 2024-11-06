AP Race Call: Republican Wesley Hunt wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 38th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The graduate of West Point and veteran of combat deployment to Iraq won his second term in Congress. He has been an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and has appeared at campaign rallies to build support for Trump among Black voters, including in areas typically dominated by Democrats. The Associated Press declared Hunt the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.