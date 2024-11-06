AP Race Call: Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Bishop, 77, is Georgia's senior member of Congress. He was first elected in 1992 to Georgia's 2nd District, which covers the state's rural southwest corner, the city of Albany, and portions of Columbus and Macon. He defeated Wayne Johnson, an official in the U.S. Education Department during the Donald Trump administration. As Georgia's only Democratic congressional delegate outside metro Atlanta, Bishop has spent three decades cultivating a moderate reputation. He serves on the House Appropriations and Agriculture committees. The Associated Press declared Bishop the winner at 10:13 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.