AP Race Call: Democrat Daniel Goldman wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 10th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, gained national prominence as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. Goldman was first elected to Congress in 2022 after winning a hotly contested Democratic primary in a district that includes several Brooklyn neighborhoods plus a part of lower Manhattan. Goldman is a great-grandson of Levi Strauss & Co. President Walter A. Haas and is one of the wealthiest members of Congress. The Associated Press declared Goldman the winner at 9:04 p.m. EST.

