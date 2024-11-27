Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Derek Tran wins election to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District, beating incumbent Michelle Steel

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democrat Derek Tran won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, defeating Republican Rep. Michelle Steel. Tran, a U.S. Army veteran and the son of Vietnamese refugees, will represent the 45th District, anchored in Orange County, which is home to a large Vietnamese American community. Steel previously flipped this seat in 2020, two years after a Democrat captured the seat in the 2018 midterms. The Associated Press declared Tran the winner at 4:03 p.m. EST.

