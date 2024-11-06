AP Race Call: Democrat Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Khanna easily defeated Republican Anita Chen in a solidly blue district. Khanna was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016 after unseating incumbent Rep. Mike Honda, another Democrat. Khanna serves on the House Armed Services Committee and on the Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 17th district, which includes parts of Silicon Valley south of San Francisco, has been a safe Democratic seat since at least 1990. The Associated Press declared Khanna the winner at 12:20 a.m. EST.

