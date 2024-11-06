Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Pete Sessions wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 17th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Pete Sessions won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Mark Lorenzen. Sessions was one of nine Republicans who sought to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall. Sessions was first elected to Congress in 1996, representing the Dallas area until he lost to Rep. Collin Allred in 2018. The Associated Press declared Sessions the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!