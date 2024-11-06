Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Scott Fitzgerald won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Fitzgerald won a third term in the heavily Republican district in east-central Wisconsin, an area that has not been represented by a Democrat in more than 20 years. Fitzgerald is a former state lawmaker who has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. He faced only nominal Democratic opposition. The Associated Press declared Fitzgerald the winner at 9:51 p.m. EST.

