Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Julie Fedorchak wins election to U.S. House in North Dakota's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Julie Fedorchak won election to North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat on Tuesday. The longtime public utilities regulator beat Democrat Trygve Hammer. The two ran to succeed Republican Kelly Armstrong, the third-term congressman who ran for governor this year. Fedorchak won a five-person Republican primary in June. The Associated Press declared Fedorchak the winner at 9:56 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!