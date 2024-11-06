Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Guthrie defeated Democrat Hank Linderman. First elected to Congress in 2008, Guthrie holds a key health policy assignment as chairman of the Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He has served as a deputy whip within the House Republican Conference. Guthrie graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and served as a field artillery officer. He was previously a member of the Kentucky Senate. The 2nd District seat covers portions of western and central Kentucky. The Associated Press declared Guthrie the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!