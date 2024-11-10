AP Race Call: Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Eli Crane won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Saturday. Crane, a freshman lawmaker, defeated former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who was vying to become the state's first Native American congressman. The Republican-leaning 2nd District covers a wide swath of Arizona, wrapping in Prescott, Flagstaff, the eastern part of the state and suburbs north of Tucson. It also includes more than half of the state's 22 Native American nations. Crane, a former Navy SEAL, is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Crane the winner at 8:53 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.