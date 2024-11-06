AP Race Call: Republican Pat Harrigan wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Pat Harrigan won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Harrigan is a West Point graduate and former Green Beret who served in Afghanistan and later became a defense-products manufacturer. Harrigan will now succeed 10-term GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry, who didn’t seek reelection this fall in the 10th Congressional District. Harrigan defeated Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution party candidates to represent the strongly GOP district now covering parts of Winston-Salem and points west and south to the Charlotte suburbs. Harrigan was a 2022 congressional candidate who lost to Democrat Jeff Jackson. The Associated Press declared Harrigan the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

