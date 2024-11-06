AP Race Call: Democrat Pramila Jayapal wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Tuesday. She was first elected to the 7th Congressional District in 2016. She's entering her fifth term representing the district that includes Seattle and surrounding areas. The seat has been held by a Democrat since 1979. A former Washington state senator, Jayapal was the first South Asian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House. She is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and serves on the Judiciary, Education and Labor, and Budget committees. The Associated Press declared Jayapal the winner at 11:55 p.m. EST.

