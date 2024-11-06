AP Race Call: Republican Stephanie Bice wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. She defeated Democrat Madison Horn, a cybersecurity expert from Oklahoma City. Bice, a former state senator from Edmond, first won the Oklahoma City-area seat from a Democrat in 2020. The GOP-controlled Legislature then redrew the district to carve out portions in southern Oklahoma City that leaned Democrat and replaced them with more conservative rural areas in surrounding counties to help keep the seat in Republican hands. The Associated Press declared Bice the winner at 9:46 p.m. EST.

