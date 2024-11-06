Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Politics
AP Race Call: Republican Sheri Biggs wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District
0
Listen
news
weather
traffic
14
Traffic
I-285 at Roswell RoadSandy Springs: roadwork in the left lanes on I-285/wb (Outer Loop) at Roswell Road (exit 25).
GA-400 at I-285Sandy Springs: roadwork in the left lanes on GA-400/nb at I-285 (exit 4).