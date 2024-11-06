AP Race Call: Republican Barry Loudermilk wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Loudermilk, 60, won a sixth term in Congress, representing a district that stretches from the Atlanta suburbs of Cobb County into northwest Georgia. Katy Stamper was Loudermilk's Democratic opponent, but many in the party disowned her as a conservative who had hijacked the Democratic line. Instead they urged Democrats to write in another candidate, Tracey Verhoeven. Write-in votes won't be tallied until later. Loudermilk, an Air Force veteran from Cassville, previously served four terms as a state legislator. The Associated Press declared Loudermilk the winner at 9:21 p.m. EST.

