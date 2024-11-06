Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Troy Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Troy Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday. Carter, who represents a portion of New Orleans, was first elected to Congress in 2021. Over the past century, his district has sent a Democrat to Washington, D.C. in each congressional election except for one. For more than a decade, the U.S. Representative elected in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District has been the only Democrat representing Louisiana in Congress. However, the state Legislature crafted a new congressional map this year that includes a second majority-Black district, which is likely to result in another blue seat. The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 11:33 p.m. EST.

