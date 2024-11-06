AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Fleischmann has represented the Volunteer State's 3rd District since 2011. The district is largely based in Chattanooga but includes parts of East Tennessee. Fleischmann won the congressional seat against Democrat Jack Allen and independent candidates Jean Howard-Hill and Stephen King. In 2020, Fleischman was among the 126 Republican congressional members to sign an amicus brief backing a lawsuit challenging the presidential election results. The U.S. Supreme Court later rejected the challenge. The Associated Press declared Fleischmann the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

