AP Race Call: Republican Addison McDowell wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Addison McDowell won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic-held district. McDowell will replace Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, who decided not to run for a third term. Democrats did not have a nominee in this year's race. North Carolina passed new maps in 2023 that brought more Republican-leaning voters into the district, which now stretches from Greensboro and Winston-Salem south and west to Concord. McDowell is a health insurance lobbyist from Davidson County. He also worked for now-Sen. Ted Budd when Budd was a congressman. The Associated Press declared McDowell the winner at 9:42 p.m. EST.

