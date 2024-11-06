Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Krishnamoorthi, first elected to Congress in 2016, is the ranking Democratic member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. A Harvard University-educated lawyer, he held posts for the state, including former deputy state treasurer. The district includes a small section on Chicago's northwest side as well as several west and northwest suburbs. The Associated Press declared Krishnamoorthi the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!