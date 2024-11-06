AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Maryland

Politics

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won Maryland and its 10 electoral votes on Tuesday. Maryland is a heavily Democratic state that is home to many federal workers next to the nation’s capital. The state has a Black population of about 30%, the largest percentage of any state outside the Deep South. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state. Former President Donald Trump is deeply unpopular in Maryland. In 2020, Trump received just 32% of the vote. A Republican has not won a presidential election in the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

