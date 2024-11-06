Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Oklahoma

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma and its seven electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. A Democrat has not won the presidential race in Oklahoma since 1964, and Trump was heavily favored to win. The last time a Democrat won one of Oklahoma's 77 counties in a presidential race was in 2000 when Al Gore won nine counties in the eastern part of the state during his loss to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

