Police need your help identifying remains of man found in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man whose remains were located in the woods near an industrial area.

On Sept. 24, a hunter was walking through the woods behind Wheaton Drive off of Fulton Industrial Boulevard when he found the remains.

Police said it is unknown at this time how long the dead man had been at the scene. He was seen at the location wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Police believe the man may have been between 36 and 48-years-old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

