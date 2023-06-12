Over 3,000 Georgia churches represented as Southern Baptist convention meets in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, La.) — More than three thousand Georgia congregations will have representation as the annual convention of Southern Baptists kicks off Tuesday in New Orleans.

Among the issues that will be address over the two-day convention include the position of women in senior church leadership and reports of sex abuse among members of the clergy.

“I think 1st Timothy, and also the pattern of creation, says that that role should be to the male as the spiritual leader of the home, but also as the doctrine-setter of the church,” Josh Saefkow, pastor of Flat Creek Baptist in Fayetteville, Georgia and president of the Georgia Baptist Convention told WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Another Georgia pastor, Mike Stone of Emmanuel Baptist in Blackshear, Georgia, is also seeking the post.

