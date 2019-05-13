Listen Live
clear-day
51°
H 74
L 53

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
51°
Clear
H 74° L 53°
  • clear-day
    51°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 74° L 53°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Clear. H 74° L 53°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 53°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Opinion Blogs
One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due
Close

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due
UGA Athletic Director Vince Dooley standing on the sidelines during a game against Southern Mississippi in Athens in 1996.

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

By: Bill Crane
Published:

"When I think of Georgia football I immediately think of Coach Dooley...,” Most people think of him as a coach, but he was also a great Athletic Director who brought life to all the sports at Georgia. It wasn’t just about football, he had a great influence on the whole university. I think everyone involved with Georgia would be proud to have the field named after Coach Dooley.” said Kevin Butler, former UGA Bulldog kicker and member of Super Bowl winning Chicago Bears in 1985, now a post-game radio host for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sanford Stadium in Athens was named for a great gentleman and scholar, Dr. Steadman Vincent Sanford, who first arrived at UGA as an English professor, before taking on leadership roles on the faculty and athletics committees. Sanford would become UGA President and later Chancellor of the entire University system, and in 1911, he moved UGA's football venue from the small and cramped, but scenic Herty Field in the old north campus, to a valley and the stadium’s current location. 

The original stands only sat 30,000, and the field sat atop Tanyard Creek, now encased in a cement culvert under the stadium running east to the Oconee River. A reasonably complex drainage and irrigation system on that natural turf field helps to maintain the grass as well as that historic, football shaped hedge. 

Vince Dooley arrived as a young head football coach in 1963, and went on to win the NCAA National Championship in 1980 as well as six SEC Championships. Dooley is still Georgia's winning-est football coach (1963-1989), also serving an over-lapping tenure as Athletic Director, and then continuing in that role through 2004, with Georgia teams in a variety of sports winning 23 national championships and 78 SEC titles during his time as A.D. 

Vince and his wife Barbara Dooley have also become generous donors to UGA academic and scholarship pursuits. There are now a Dooley Library Endowment Fund and a Dooley Professorship in Horticulture, both made possible by their generosity. And the only subject that Coach Dooley will talk longer on than football is gardening... 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia coach Vince Dooley gets a kiss from his wife Barbara after defeating Georgia Tech for his 200th career win.
Close

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia coach Vince Dooley gets a kiss from his wife Barbara after defeating Georgia Tech for his 200th career win.

Both Dooley’s call Athens their adopted home, raising their son and two daughters there, son Derek is now a college football coach as well, and the charmed couple have become walking icons for Bulldog Nation, both known for their southern charm, hospitality and enduring love for all things Georgia football. 

Recognizing these and so many other contributions to the University, both in the academic and athletic arenas as well as becoming true pillars of the Athens community, UGA President Jere Morehead and Athletic Director Greg McGarity (whom Dooley first hired), recently informed a surprised Coach that the field he spent a quarter century coaching atop would soon be named in his honor. 

Coach is now 86, and remains active on more boards and non-profits than most folks half his age. I have the pleasure of serving on the Board of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia with Coach. He attends most every meeting, often offering insightful guidance and advice, and then hops in his Kia and drives himself back to Athens. Vince and Barbara introduced me to Bulldog Kia in Athens, and that's Barbara's face saying 'See y’all at Bulldog Kia' to a few hundred thousand Bulldog fans on billboards around Athens each fall. 

The Dooleys are both warm, genuine and class acts devoted to UGA. And another one like them, UGA's current President Jere Morehead said as much when he responded to efforts by more than 450 former Bulldog players calling for naming Sanford Stadium's field in honor of Coach Dooley. Current Dawgs Coach Kirby Smart played for Coach Dooley, as did former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue and hundreds of other NCAA and later NFL stand-outs. 

The Athletic Association and University System Board of Regents are adding their voices to that chorus, singing a tune now long over-due. Normally each fall UGA home opener tends to be a light schedule game, and sometimes the stands don't even fill, into the now 92,000+ seats which expanded around that field during Dooley's tenures. 

But I expect for this year's opener, on Saturday, September 7th against Murray State, there will be a packed house, and a later standing ovation and applause perhaps not equaled since that national championship season, when that 100-yard stretch of privet and Georgia green officially becomes Dooley Field, an honor truly and duly long over-due. The Dooley’s and their family are expected to be there for the honor and a special half-time tribute. Congratulations Coach! Go Dawgs!!

Related

One Man's Opinion: Mothers, Others & More

One Man's Opinion: Thanking Johnny Appleseed
Read More

News

  • High school senior makes major change, drops 115 pounds over three years by walking to school
    High school senior makes major change, drops 115 pounds over three years by walking to school
    A high school senior in Ohio decided to log the miles and walk to school every day, no matter the weather, and he’s showing off his dedication and hard work. Michael Watson had been overweight, but three years ago, when he was a sophomore, he started walking to school, WSYX reported. The McKinley High school senior also started eating healthier.  As he prepares to graduate, officials at Canton City School District announced Michael dropped 115 pounds over his sophomore, junior and senior years, according to WSYX. District officials took to Facebook to congratulate Michael and his healthy lifestyle change. >> Read more trending news  Michael plans on working full time after graduation, WSYX reported.
  • Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces 2020 presidential run
    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces 2020 presidential run
    Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is running for president in 2020. The red state Democrat revealed the news Tuesday morning in a campaign video posted to his social media accounts. >> Watch the video here 'I believe in an America where every child has a fair shot to do better than their parents,' Bullock, 53, said in the announcement. 'But we all know that kind of opportunity no longer exists for most people. For far too many, it never has.'  He continued: 'We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone.' >> Read more trending news  Bullock, who is facing a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, will kick off his campaign with a Tuesday appearance at Helena High School before visiting Iowa, CBS reported. The former Montana attorney general was elected governor in 2012 and is currently in his second term.  His campaign website describes the father of three as “a progressive who gets stuff done.” “Governor Bullock has been able to bridge partisan divides his entire career,” the website says. “In the same year that Trump won the state by 20 points, Bullock won by 4.” According to CBS News, Bullock “has supported same-sex marriage, net neutrality and held pro-choice views on abortion.”
  • WATCH: Shoppers rescue toddler from hot car in dramatic cellphone video
    WATCH: Shoppers rescue toddler from hot car in dramatic cellphone video
    New cellphone video obtained by Atlanta's WSB-TV shows a pair of shoppers rescuing a toddler from a hot car in Georgia. >> Watch the news report here The women are locksmiths who were in the right place at the right time. The rescue happened last Friday when the boy's mother went inside a Target store in Cobb County to pick up some medication, officials said. Police said the child was in his car seat all alone with his window cracked, but the air conditioning was not on. He was seen crying and sweating profusely, with his nose dripping. With no time to spare, Edaya Allison recorded the rescue on her cellphone. The woman seen in the video opening the car door is her sister, Lilach Butler. Butler said another shopper initially waved the sisters down after noticing the toddler in the hot car. 'Everything happened for a reason because if I wasn’t standing at that door, she wouldn’t have called me,' Butler said. In the video, the women say it was more than 80 degrees outside at the time. >> Read more trending news  Less than a minute later, Butler got the door open. The sisters own a local locksmith business. 'The baby held on to me as if I was his mother,' Allison said. Allison said she called 911 and the mother came out about 10 minutes later. The Target on Cobb Parkway is in Marietta’s jurisdiction and despite leaving the child in the hot car, police did not charge the mother.  A spokesman said the case is still open and investigators are reviewing the facts to make sure the safety of the child is protected. 'I was shaking. I was in tears because I just couldn’t believe some woman would let this happen to their child,' Allison said. Paramedics checked on the boy and gave him water. He's doing OK. The rescuers believe he was by himself for at least 15 minutes. 
  • Bill Nye offers fiery, profanity-filled warning about climate change
    Bill Nye offers fiery, profanity-filled warning about climate change
    Bill Nye is all fired up about climate change. Appearing on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight,' the former host of children's TV show 'Bill Nye the Science Guy' explained the planet's plight with a heated, profanity-filled demonstration. >> Watch the clip here (WARNING: Linked video contains profanity. Viewer discretion advised.) 'By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another 4 to 8 degrees,' he said on Monday’s episode. 'What I'm saying is the planet's on [expletive] fire.' To demonstrate, Nye grabbed a blowtorch and set fire to a globe. >> Read more trending news  'There are a lot of things we could do to put it out,' he continued, gesturing toward a fire extinguisher, blanket and sand bucket. 'Are any of them free? No, of course not! Nothing's free, you idiots. Grow the [expletive] up!' Nye added: 'You're not children anymore. I didn't mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12, but you're adults now, and this is an actual crisis.' Nye's appearance came during a segment on the Green New Deal and carbon pricing. “Many thanks to the fantastic @BillNye for explaining Carbon Pricing to us with an entirely appropriate amount of profanity,” host John Oliver tweeted after the show. >> See the tweet here Read more here.
  • Search underway for missing 22-month-old boy in eastern Kentucky
    Search underway for missing 22-month-old boy in eastern Kentucky
    A Kentucky toddler who reportedly disappeared from his Magoffin County home Sunday still has not been found, authorities said Monday night. According to WKYT, 22-month-old Kenneth Howard of Magoffin County vanished about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, his family said. >> Read more trending news  'I think the dad may have been on the front porch talking with maybe one of his brothers,' Magoffin County Emergency Management Director Robert Prater, a friend of Kenneth's family, told WYMT. 'I think the child slipped out the back door.' Kenneth's family members called police after searching for the boy on their own, officials told WKYT. The Magoffin County Rescue Squad was alerted about 8:30 p.m. Since then, crews have been searching a 1/2-mile area around the boy's home, which is surrounded by wooded terrain and a steep hillside, the news station reported. 'We've had to use a rope at a couple of places and tie off so they could go down into a ravine and do their search in that situation,' said Magoffin County Search and Rescue Chief Carter Conley. 'So it is very dangerous.' Helicopters, police dogs, off-road vehicles and drones have been used in the search, WLEX reported. 'There is no limit to the effort being made to find this sweet child,' the Magoffin County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. >> Read the post here Authorities suspended search efforts Monday night, but volunteers continued to look for Kenneth, who has blond hair and blue eyes, according to WKYT. Officials are urging anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff's Department at 606-349-2914. 'There is no greater tragedy than not knowing the whereabouts of a child, and we will continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure he is found safe and sound and returned home to his family,' the Sheriff's Department said. Read more here or here.
  • Barr appoints Connecticut federal prosecutor to probe beginning of Russia inquiry
    Barr appoints Connecticut federal prosecutor to probe beginning of Russia inquiry
    Attorney General William Barr has appointed Connecticut’s top federal prosecutor to investigate how the Russia probe started, according to national news outlets, something that President Donald Trump has advocated for some time. >> Read more trending news  United States Attorney John H. Durham, who is familiar with serving as a special prosecutor and who was nominated as a U.S. attorney in 2017 by Trump, will oversee the probe, according to The New York Times, citing anonymous sources. It’s the third known investigation into the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race and its potential ties to Russian election interference, the Times reported. Durham was already investigating FBI leaks from the initial investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion by then-candidate Donald Trump, according to the Hartford Courant.   Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz is looking into whether political bias motivated the initial decision to surveil the Trump campaign and how informants and wiretaps were used. >> Related: Who is William Pelham Barr: 5 things to know Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber is also looking into the investigation. Durham’s office refused a request for comment on the Times reporting.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.