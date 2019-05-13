Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 74
L 51

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Sunny
H 74° L 51°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 74° L 51°
  • clear-day
    52°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 74° L 51°
  • clear-day
    67°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 74° L 51°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Opinion Blogs
One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due
Close

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due
UGA Athletic Director Vince Dooley standing on the sidelines during a game against Southern Mississippi in Athens in 1996.

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

By: Bill Crane
Published:

"When I think of Georgia football I immediately think of Coach Dooley...,” Most people think of him as a coach, but he was also a great Athletic Director who brought life to all the sports at Georgia. It wasn’t just about football, he had a great influence on the whole university. I think everyone involved with Georgia would be proud to have the field named after Coach Dooley.” said Kevin Butler, former UGA Bulldog kicker and member of Super Bowl winning Chicago Bears in 1985, now a post-game radio host for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sanford Stadium in Athens was named for a great gentleman and scholar, Dr. Steadman Vincent Sanford, who first arrived at UGA as an English professor, before taking on leadership roles on the faculty and athletics committees. Sanford would become UGA President and later Chancellor of the entire University system, and in 1911, he moved UGA's football venue from the small and cramped, but scenic Herty Field in the old north campus, to a valley and the stadium’s current location. 

The original stands only sat 30,000, and the field sat atop Tanyard Creek, now encased in a cement culvert under the stadium running east to the Oconee River. A reasonably complex drainage and irrigation system on that natural turf field helps to maintain the grass as well as that historic, football shaped hedge. 

Vince Dooley arrived as a young head football coach in 1963, and went on to win the NCAA National Championship in 1980 as well as six SEC Championships. Dooley is still Georgia's winning-est football coach (1963-1989), also serving an over-lapping tenure as Athletic Director, and then continuing in that role through 2004, with Georgia teams in a variety of sports winning 23 national championships and 78 SEC titles during his time as A.D. 

Vince and his wife Barbara Dooley have also become generous donors to UGA academic and scholarship pursuits. There are now a Dooley Library Endowment Fund and a Dooley Professorship in Horticulture, both made possible by their generosity. And the only subject that Coach Dooley will talk longer on than football is gardening... 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia coach Vince Dooley gets a kiss from his wife Barbara after defeating Georgia Tech for his 200th career win.
Close

One Man's Opinion: An honor truly Dooley over-due

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia coach Vince Dooley gets a kiss from his wife Barbara after defeating Georgia Tech for his 200th career win.

Both Dooley’s call Athens their adopted home, raising their son and two daughters there, son Derek is now a college football coach as well, and the charmed couple have become walking icons for Bulldog Nation, both known for their southern charm, hospitality and enduring love for all things Georgia football. 

Recognizing these and so many other contributions to the University, both in the academic and athletic arenas as well as becoming true pillars of the Athens community, UGA President Jere Morehead and Athletic Director Greg McGarity (whom Dooley first hired), recently informed a surprised Coach that the field he spent a quarter century coaching atop would soon be named in his honor. 

Coach is now 86, and remains active on more boards and non-profits than most folks half his age. I have the pleasure of serving on the Board of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia with Coach. He attends most every meeting, often offering insightful guidance and advice, and then hops in his Kia and drives himself back to Athens. Vince and Barbara introduced me to Bulldog Kia in Athens, and that's Barbara's face saying 'See y’all at Bulldog Kia' to a few hundred thousand Bulldog fans on billboards around Athens each fall. 

The Dooleys are both warm, genuine and class acts devoted to UGA. And another one like them, UGA's current President Jere Morehead said as much when he responded to efforts by more than 450 former Bulldog players calling for naming Sanford Stadium's field in honor of Coach Dooley. Current Dawgs Coach Kirby Smart played for Coach Dooley, as did former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue and hundreds of other NCAA and later NFL stand-outs. 

The Athletic Association and University System Board of Regents are adding their voices to that chorus, singing a tune now long over-due. Normally each fall UGA home opener tends to be a light schedule game, and sometimes the stands don't even fill, into the now 92,000+ seats which expanded around that field during Dooley's tenures. 

But I expect for this year's opener, on Saturday, September 7th against Murray State, there will be a packed house, and a later standing ovation and applause perhaps not equaled since that national championship season, when that 100-yard stretch of privet and Georgia green officially becomes Dooley Field, an honor truly and duly long over-due. The Dooley’s and their family are expected to be there for the honor and a special half-time tribute. Congratulations Coach! Go Dawgs!!

Related

One Man's Opinion: Mothers, Others & More

One Man's Opinion: Thanking Johnny Appleseed
Read More

News

  • Traveling carnival worker admits to shooting at least 3 women in killing spree, reports say
    Traveling carnival worker admits to shooting at least 3 women in killing spree, reports say
    A Virginia man who worked for a traveling carnival company admitted to authorities that he killed at least three women in Washington County between late February and mid-March, according to news reports. >> Read more trending news  James Wright, 23, was arrested Thursday and has now confessed to a killing spree that ended in the deaths of three women, including a 17-year-old girl from Cobb County, Georgia, WKRN-TV reported, citing court documents. Wright told investigators how the thee women died and where they were buried, and said he was working for the James H. Drew Exposition, a traveling carnival show, at the time of the killings, WKRN reported. Wright said he shot and killed Elizabeth Vanmeter, 21, on Feb. 28 after a fight with her, according to WCYB-TV, and buried her near his Mendota, Virginia, home. His second victim was a 17-year-old juvenile known only by the initials J.A. from Cobb County, Georgia. She was shot March 9 and buried near Wight’s Mendota home, investigators said.  The third victim was identified as Athina Hopson, 25, who was also shot and killed. Wright told investigators he tripped and accidentally shot Hopson on March 17. He said when he tried to take her to a nearby hospital, she fell out of his truck. So, he tossed her body in the Holston River. Wright said he used a .22 caliber rifle in all three killings, WCYB reported. >> Trending: Woman dies from rabies after bites from stray puppy during vacation The suspect was arraigned Friday in Washington County on three counts of capital murder, concealing a dead body and using a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. The carnival company Wright worked for has pledged to help investigators as they try to determine whether any more women are missing in areas where the carnival stopped.  
  • Georgia farmers would be hurt by China’s retaliatory tariffs
    Georgia farmers would be hurt by China’s retaliatory tariffs
    Georgia farmers, already a casualty in the U.S.-China trade war, may have to take another hit for the team. After the U.S. increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods Friday, China retaliated Monday with higher tariffs on $60 billion of American products. Among the items facing tariffs of up to 25% as of June 1 are Georgia farm staples cotton, peanuts, soybeans and pecans. Many in the agricultural community understand the reasons for the trade war with China even if they don’t like the results. The Trump administration has accused China of stealing American technology, creating unfair rules for American companies, and keeping markets closed to foreign goods, such as its current ban on U.S. chicken imports, which is another big Georgia export. Southwest Georgia farmer Jimmy Webb said he is for the fight, though he knows what the short-term result could be. “Well, it’s going to have a negative impact on prices until something gets worked out,” he said. He is in the middle of planting 2,000 acres of cotton and 1,000 acres of peanuts. “Anytime something political gets involved in trade, it’s never going to be good,” Webb said. Georgia farmers were already hurt last year when China imposed tariffs of 5% to 10% on many American products in the first round of the trade war. Then they suffered when Hurricane Michael swept through, destroying more than $2 billion of crops. “Would farm families love for this to be over yesterday? Certainly. Should China cease retaliatory and illegal trade practices? Most definitely,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black wrote in an emailed response to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Targeting farmers as a tool of state is never acceptable. Hopefully our good customers will return to negotiations soon,” Black added in the email. “In the meantime, their consumers and our farmers are the ones who will suffer.” Webb is hopeful there will be a resolution. “I really thought, and still do think, that (President Donald) Trump will get some sort of deal done before the election because he knows if this is still going on, he is going to lose support,” he said.
  • Indiana church helps wipe out $1.5M in medical debt for families
    Indiana church helps wipe out $1.5M in medical debt for families
    A church in Indiana, with an assist from a national nonprofit debt company, is paying off $1.5 million in debt for families in Evansville, the Courier & Press reported. >> Read more trending news  “They (debt company) eliminate crippling medical debt for people who live at or near poverty level,” Pastor Jeff Kinkade of Evansville’s City Church told WFIE. The church will pay the debt by buying it for $15,000 through RIP Medical Debt, according to the Courier & Post. The church will not choose or discover whose debt will be paid off, the newspaper reported. But the families whose debts are covered will receive a note from the church that reads, 'We may never meet, but as an act of love in the name of Jesus Christ, your debt has been forgiven.' “Our vision has always been to demonstrate the love of Christ to the city of Evansville, not just talk about it,” Kinkade told the Courier & Post. “We’re not a megachurch with enormous resources so we are always looking for ways that we can make the biggest impact with the resources we do have. Christ’s sacrifice paid our moral debt, so sacrificing money to pay someone else’s financial debt seemed quite fitting to us.” The nonprofit has erased medical debts for more than 200,000 Americans, buying debts for pennies on the dollar for families in need, WFIE reported. “This felt like something that for us as a church once we, once we learned about this, this seemed like something that fit what we’re doing as a church, what we want to do as a church,” Kincade told the television station. “It fit the message of the Gospel. It fit our vision statement up there on the wall.”
  • Officer credited with saving newborn on Mother’s Day using CPR after birth at gas station
    Officer credited with saving newborn on Mother’s Day using CPR after birth at gas station
    A police officer in suburban Pittsburgh was credited with saving the life of a newborn baby on Mother’s Day. >> Read more trending news  Millvale Police Chief Timothy Komorowksi Sr. said officers were called to a BP gas station just after 7 a.m. Sunday. Komorowski said a family was heading to the hospital, but had to pull over at the gas station as the 33-year-old mother started giving birth. Police said the newborn baby had stopped breathing and as officers arrived, the father was attempting CPR. Komorowski said Officer Zachary Potetz jumped in, clearing the child’s airway and performing CPR until paramedics could get to the scene. >> Trending: Rethinking automatic mastectomies for low-grade, stage 0 breast cancer or DCIS Police said the child started breathing once inside an ambulance, and both the child and mother were taken to West Penn Hospital.
  • Pancake flap: 2 women arrested after fight at IHOP in Georgia
    Pancake flap: 2 women arrested after fight at IHOP in Georgia
    A cook and server at a pancake restaurant in north Georgia were arrested Saturday after a fight between them spilled into a parking lot and one of the women tried to run over the other, police said. >> Read more trending news  Anitra Renae Perkins, 38, and Zarcola Jones, 32, were arrested outside an IHOP restaurant in Dalton, WCRB reported.Perkins was charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to a business property and disorderly conduct. Jones was charged with aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct. According to an affidavit obtained by WTVC, Jones, a server, told Perkins, a cook, that an order was wrong, and that she would have to remake it. Jones disagreed and cursed at Perkins, according to the affidavit. The verbal argument turned physical as the two women threw plates, pots and pans at each other, WTVC reported. One customer suffered burns from hot grease after a pan was thrown, the television station reported. According to the affidavit, Jones told police Perkins said she had a gun. When Jones followed Perkins into the parking lot, the cook attempted to run her over, WTVC reported. In a statement to WCRB, an IHOP spokesman said “Our franchisees do not tolerate fighting of any kind between their team members and the outrageous behavior displayed by these two individuals goes completely against what the brand and our operators stand for.”
  • A 22-year-old man died of an overdose. Police charged his dealer with murder.
    A 22-year-old man died of an overdose. Police charged his dealer with murder.
    They’re investigating these drug cases like murder—because they are. That’s what Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons tells WSB about charging accused dealer Antoin Thornton with felony murder.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.