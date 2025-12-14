New Zealand skier Alice Robinson wins World Cup super-G; Lindsey Vonn 4th

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — New Zealand's Alice Robinson was already leading the Olympic season's giant slalom standings. Now she's a threat in super-G, too.

Robinson won a World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first career victory in the discipline.

Robinson finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Romane Miradoli of France and 0.19 ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy.

The 41-year-old American standout Lindsey Vonn finished fourth, 0.27 behind. In a downhill on Friday, Vonn became the oldest winner in the circuit's history. Vonn then finished second in another downhill on Saturday.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the holder of a record 104 World Cup victories, missed the final gate but did not fall.

Shiffrin hadn’t entered a speed race since crashing in a downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, nearly two years ago. She’s also still recovering her form after another crash in a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, last season left her with a deep puncture wound on the right side of her abdomen.

Emma Aicher, the German skier who won Saturday’s downhill, lost control coming over a jump early in her run and fell. But she got right back up and appeared uninjured.

U.S. Ski Team coach Alex Hoedlmoser set a tricky course that caught out several other racers, too — despite clear and sunny skies providing perfect conditions.

Robinson has won two of the four giant slaloms this season but had never finished better than fourth in a super-G.

Now she’s a two-discipline threat for the Milan Cortina Olympics. Women’s Alpine skiing at the Feb. 6-22 Winter Games will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

All six of Robinson's previous World Cup victories came in giant slalom.

Robinson moved up from third to second in the overall standings and is now within 64 points of Shiffrin.

The circuit now shifts to Val d’Isere, France, for more speed racing next weekend.

