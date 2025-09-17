Health

New study suggests people who are emotional eaters may not find great success with GLP-1 drugs

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ozempic and Wegovy FILE. (PHOTO: Handout)
KYOTO, JAPAN — A new study finds that weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may not work as well for people who are emotional eaters.

Scientists at Kyoto University in Japan monitored more than 90 diabetes patients.

They found that people who overeat because of the sight or smell of food respond well to the drugs; the emotionally motivated though, not as much.

One of the study’s authors says they may require additional behavioral or psychological support.

The researchers suggest doctors consider the reasons behind weight issues, before they prescribe weight loss drugs.

